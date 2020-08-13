Westside wildfire human caused

Blaze started as a house fire and spread to the bush

The wildfire burning off Westside Road, near Vernon, has been classified as human caused. But it is close to being snuffed out.

The Six Mile Creek Road fire was first spotted Tuesday, Aug. 11 and remains under control.

“We’re not expecting it to spread any further,” BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Kyla Fraser said. In fact, the fire is expected to be out Friday, Aug. 21.

“It was a structural fire that ended up spreading to the bush around it,.”

Okanagan Indian Band firefighters did not attend the house fire as it was out of their coverage area.

Forestry firefighters attended a helicopter was used to bucket water from the nearby Okanagan Lake to the blaze.

