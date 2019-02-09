Whirls and twirls: the circus comes to Revelstoke

The show Fireflight by CircusWest was at the Revelstoke Performance Arts Centre Feb. 9.

Fireflight combines graceful aerials, choreography, acrobatics, flight, masks, and contemporary circus, to weave together a theatrical story about the power of engagement. It’s a magical adventure of getting involved and taking actions to protect what one holds dear. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The show tells a tale of a young hummingbird fighting a raging forest fire. Inspired by her actions, the other animals in the forest assist and, through compelling circus artistry, help the hummingbird protect their fragile environment. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
