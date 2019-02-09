Whirls and twirls: the circus comes to Revelstoke

Fireflight combines graceful aerials, choreography, acrobatics, flight, masks, and contemporary circus, to weave together a theatrical story about the power of engagement. It’s a magical adventure of getting involved and taking actions to protect what one holds dear. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The show tells a tale of a young hummingbird fighting a raging forest fire. Inspired by her actions, the other animals in the forest assist and, through compelling circus artistry, help the hummingbird protect their fragile environment. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

