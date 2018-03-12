Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

A 14-year-old girl learned a lesson last weekend after her wild house party caused close to $20,000 worth of damage in West Vancouver.

According to police, officers responded to a call about an “uncontrolled house party” in the 2400 block of Ottawa Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

They arrived to find 200 teens running away from the house. It had been rented online by the girl using her parents’ credit card without permission.

The overcrowded party caused serious damage to the house’s walls, artwork and furniture.

The girl’s family has agreed to pay for the repairs, while the owners of the rental home are not pressing charges.

Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those directly responsible for the destruction are asked to call the police at 604-925-7300.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

Just Posted

PHOTOS + VIDEO: Plan ahead, be prepared, says Revelstoke Search and Rescue

On Saturday Revelstoke SAR held a backcountry information day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

Alana Brittin skis to first victory at nationals

Revelstoke Junior Girls all boast top 8 finishes on Day 2

Spring is in the air

Fog patches to burn off with the sun and a high of 8C Monday

UPDATED: Highway 1 open east of Golden

Road was closed Sunday due to a high avalanche hazard

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Kamloops house up in flames

Westsyde Road is closed while firefighters battle large blaze

Wild house party causes $20,000 of damage to West Van rental home

Teenager had used her parents’ credit card to rent the home

B.C. millennials see sharp uptick in voter turnout: Elections BC

The 2017 election cost $4.6 million more than the prior one

Canadian sailor found guilty of sexual assault

Master Seaman Daniel Cooper had pleaded not guilty to the charges aboard the HMCS Athabaskan

Kickin’ It Up A Notch

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert, along with Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips, rocked Kelowna Friday night

UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska

Aerial search of south face of Mendenhall Towers reveals no clues

One dead after rockslide crashes into South Okanagan house

The 81-year-old man is believed to have been outside when the rockslide hit his house

Exotic cars aren’t a drain on ICBC, David Eby says

Auto body repairs, legal bills pushing up vehicle insurance rates

Most Read