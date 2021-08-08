The White Rock Lake Wildfire has forced a reduction in service to Vernon Regional Transit. (Black Press - file photo)

The White Rock Lake Wildfire has forced a reduction in service to Vernon Regional Transit. (Black Press - file photo)

Wildfire causes Vernon transit reduction

Vernon Regional Transit will operate Sunday Service schedule Monday to Saturday starting Monday, Aug. 9

Vernon Regional Transit has announced a temporary service reduction because of the White Rock Lake Wildfire emergency.

Transit is moving to Sunday Service as of Monday, Aug. 9. So this means that Monday through Saturday, the transit system operated with the City of Vernon and District of Coldstream will operate on the Sunday Service schedule.

Sunday service remains the same.

Three buses – Route 60 to Armstrong/Enderby; Route 61 to Lumby/Lavington; and Route 90 to UBCO – will run on their regular weekly schedule until further notice.

HandyDart will also run as normal until further notification.

You can visit https://bctransit.com/vernon/schedules-and-maps for further information.

