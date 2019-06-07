Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

The wildfire that grew out of control near Savona, west of Kamloops, is now considered ‘held’.

According to BC Wildfire, the 200- hectare Sabiston Creek wildfire is not anticipated to grow any further.

Highway 1 was closed on Wednesday after a grass fire broke out, spreading quickly and jumping the road.

By nightfall BC Wildfire reported the blaze had doubled in size.

On Thursday, a controlled burn was conducted to control the fire and eliminate fuels on the periphery that could ignite on their own.

BC Wildfire Service crews also conducted a test burn near Lytton “in order to assess and verify fire behaviour and fuel conditions” there.

The Sabiston Creek wildfire is considered human caused and is one five currently reported blazes in the Kamloops fire region.

