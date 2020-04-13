Wildfire north of Lytton classified as out of control

There are five BC Wildfire Service members on site

The fire pictured, located 17 kilometres north of Lytton (K70045), was approximately 10 hectares in size last night. The fire is suspected to be human caused. (BC Wildfire - Facebook)

A wildfire north of Lytton is now classified as out of control.

As of noon Monday (April 13) the blaze, 17 kilometres north of Lytton, is approximately 8.9 hectares in size, and five BC Wildfire Service members are on site.

BC Wildfire Service anticipates the fire’s out of control status may change by end-of-day.

Black Press Media previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

Across the province there are currently 11 active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

