Wildfire sparks off Okanagan Connector near Peachland

Another wildfire has ignited on Sunday evening near Peachland.

The fire is just off the Okanagan Connector and heavy smoke and flames are visible in the area.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Charlene Mortensen said the fire was discovered around 5 p.m. and the West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene alongside wildfire crews.

Currently, a single helicopter is bucketing water to the blaze.

More information is expected to be released in the coming hours regarding the size of the blaze.

