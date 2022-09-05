Wildfire spotted near West Kelowna

A small wildfire has started near West Kelowna.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Upper Jack Creek fire was discovered Monday (Sep. 5). It’s approximately 8 to 10-kilometres west of Glenrosa, and southwest of Telemark Nordic Club. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and it is currently only 0.01 hectares in size.
In August 2021, more than 1,000 Glenrosa residents were evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire.
