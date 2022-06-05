A variety of ducks in Golden Gate Park. ( Evleen Anderson/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Wildlife society opens its doors to be first of its kind in Okanagan

All wildlife must be assessed by a veterinarian or wildlife expert before arriving at the shelter

The new Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society is happy to say it is now accepting wildlife patients.

The organization recently passed government inspection to become the first permitted wildlife rehab centre in the Okanagan.

The centre is not yet open to the public and all wildlife must be assessed by a veterinarian or wildlife expert before coming in for care.

It is also limited on the type of animal it can care for.

“Canadian native species are protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act as well as the Migratory Bird Act, it is illegal for the public to keep wildlife in their possession for more that 24 hours,” said president Eva Hartmann. “We are fortunate to be allowed to care for native small mammals and water birds now. However, any invasive species as well as deer, moose and large carnivores are not part of our current permits.”

Birds of prey will continue to receive care at a centre in Oliver.

The society will service animals from Salmon Arm to Penticton, is run completely by volunteers, and is funded through private donations.

