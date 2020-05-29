Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

Williamson Lake will be opening June 1 for day use and camping.

Revelstoke City Council approved the caretakers’, Cedar & Spruce Consulting Ltd., request to open June 1, with the requirement that tent sites along the beach be closed to allow more room for social distancing and that the site only allow bookings from B.C. residents.

This follows in the footsteps of BC Parks, that announced May 21, that camping would only be available to B.C. residents this summer.

Williamson Lake facilities will be gradually opened, including the public washrooms.

“All amenities within the park and campground will be patrolled and cleaned by campground staff,” said the report to council from Laurie Donato, director of parks for the city. “Signage will be placed throughout the site to remind visitors of COVID-19 procedures.”

The caretakers requested that the site be open to all visitors, however, council and staff decided to enforce the restriction.

