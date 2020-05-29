Williamson Lake will be open June 1. (Review file photo)

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

Williamson Lake will be opening June 1 for day use and camping.

Revelstoke City Council approved the caretakers’, Cedar & Spruce Consulting Ltd., request to open June 1, with the requirement that tent sites along the beach be closed to allow more room for social distancing and that the site only allow bookings from B.C. residents.

This follows in the footsteps of BC Parks, that announced May 21, that camping would only be available to B.C. residents this summer.

READ MORE: Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

Williamson Lake facilities will be gradually opened, including the public washrooms.

“All amenities within the park and campground will be patrolled and cleaned by campground staff,” said the report to council from Laurie Donato, director of parks for the city. “Signage will be placed throughout the site to remind visitors of COVID-19 procedures.”

The caretakers requested that the site be open to all visitors, however, council and staff decided to enforce the restriction.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Camping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minneapolis cop who knelt on handcuffed black man arrested
Next story
Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Just Posted

City hall refurbishment comes in nearly $500,000 over budget

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously to move forward despite the increased cost

Williamson Lake to open June 1

The park will be open for day use as well as camping

New task force to look at closing roads to vehicles in downtown Revelstoke

Councillor Cody Younker moved to have the Economic Recovery Task Force do stakeholder engagement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 28

New cigar store, first rememberance day and May Day celebrations

Revelstoke City Hall to re-open June 1

Drop-in hours will be limited and appointments are available

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

Improper waste disposal leaves Okanagan worker with serious injury

The city’s waste collection contractor has seen two incidents of improper disposal in as many weeks

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Coldstream boat launches closed due to high water

All boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake have been closed effective immediately

LETTER: Be aware of telephone scam

Call about vehicle warranty raised suspicions

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on quite a show

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a Campbell River tour operator’s boat for quite some time

B.C. woman launches First Nations search, rescue and patrol program

Linda Peters envisions trained searchers ready to go at moment’s notice in each B.C. First Nation

Most Read