Windows smashed, back door lit on fire at downtown Penticton bank

Police are looking for witnesses or video of the 4 a.m. arson and break-in

The back alcove connected to the Scotiabank in downtown Penticton was lit on fire at 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The front entrance was also smashed in. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Someone smashed in the windows of the Scotiabank at 407 Main Street, and then apparently lit the back alley alcove on fire Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Penticton fire was called to the bank where a garbage can had been lit on fire in an alcove connected to the bank. Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly but the entire alcove is scorched.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, there was still a heavy smoke smell in the air and inside Scotiabank.

The front windows and entrance to the bank had been smashed in and boarded up. Customers could still access the ATM.

Penticton RCMP also attended and it appeared the the suspect(s) didn’t enter the bank once smashing through that portion of the doors.

“Officers are reviewing video surveillance and witness statements, and encouraging anyone who may have been in the area at time, and saw anything suspicious, to call us,” said Const. James Grandy.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

