Windstorm makes tap water unsafe for some Central Okanagan residents

City issues boil water advisory for those serviced by the Pritchard-Sunnyside System

A windstorm that shook B.C. on Jan. 13 has affected the water quality of a Central Okanagan town.

The City of West Kelowna announced Jan. 13 night that windstorm has caused turbidity issues in Okanagan Lake. As a result, they have issued a water quality advisory for the Prichard-Sunnyside System.

Turbidity, the city explained, affects the performance of chlorine disinfection, because bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms can attach themselves to suspended particles.

During this advisory, children, the elderly, and those with a weak immune system should boil their water for one minute or more, or seek an alternative, safe source of water.

A water filling station has been opened at the corner of Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Residents can refill their drinking water here, but are reminded to bring bottles for filling.

Residents can view a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if their property is in the affected area.

The City will inform residents, via its e-news service, when water is once again safe to drink.

