Windy weather warning: Gusts of up to 80 km/h predicted to hit Okanagan, Shuswap

Hold onto your hats.

Wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour could hit the Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Similkameen regions Friday evening and into Saturday morning, Dec. 11.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Dec. 10 for those regions and others across the Interior.

“Showers and flurries with very strong southerly winds will accompany a sharp cold front moving across the B.C. Interior tonight,” reads the statement. “The strong winds will first surface over the southern sections of the Chilcotin near Tatlayoko Lake this evening and progress southeast towards Penticton by Saturday morning.”

Highway travellers are advised to be cautious of strong crosswinds and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

