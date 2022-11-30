Winter Art Market coming to Revelstoke gallery

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre is offering residents a unique opportunity to get some original, local, handmade gifts for the holiday season and give back to the food bank at the same time.
The gallery will transform into a Winter Art Market for the month of December, starting tomorrow (Dec. 1) at noon and running until Dec. 23.
Over 45 artists will be selling their work, with a collection of paintings, prints, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, fibre arts, jewellery, soaps, and more available.
Entry to the market will be by donation, either through a non-perishable food item or payment via card.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.