Winter Art Market coming to Revelstoke gallery

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre will host the market from Dec. 1 - 23

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre is offering residents a unique opportunity to get some original, local, handmade gifts for the holiday season and give back to the food bank at the same time.

The gallery will transform into a Winter Art Market for the month of December, starting tomorrow (Dec. 1) at noon and running until Dec. 23.

Over 45 artists will be selling their work, with a collection of paintings, prints, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, fibre arts, jewellery, soaps, and more available.

Entry to the market will be by donation, either through a non-perishable food item or payment via card.

Poster for the Winter Art Market in the Gallery. (RVAC)

