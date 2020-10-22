Winter cold snap heading for Revelstoke

Winter lovers rejoice – more snow is expected for Revelstoke on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along Highway 1.

An Arctic air system is expected to advance southward through the B.C. interior. By Friday afternoon, the cold front is expected to reach Kamloops and pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Temperatures of 10 degrees below seasonal normals are expected through the weekend across B.C. interior.

For Revelstoke, Friday will be a high of minus one, low of minus five. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of minus one, low of minus 11.

According to Parks Canada’s weather station at Rogers Pass, the area has approximately 40 cm of snow.

