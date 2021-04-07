Winter conditions close Coquihalla in both directions

Vehicles are reportedly sliding all over the highway near the snow shed

The late spring snow has caught drivers off guard, as the Coquihalla is closed in both directions following vehicle incidents.

Highway 5 is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes.

An alternate route is available along Highway 3 and 1 via Hope.

In the southbound lanes, the Coquihalla is closed due to a vehicle incident between exits 286 and 217, which covers 64 kilometres from Merritt to the Zopkios Brake Check.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control and look to available alternate routes.

A highway alert is in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt. Environment Canada is expecting between 10 to 20 cm of snow in upper mountainous areas.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected before the heavy snow tapers off to a few flurries Thursday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

