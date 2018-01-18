Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

Winter driving conditions continue on the highways around Revelstoke.
Drive BC is reporting water pooling, slushy with slippery sections on Hwy. 1 from Revelstoke to Craigellachie and compact snow with slushy sections on Hwy. 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.
There is also bridge maintenance on Hwy. 1 about 22 km west of Revelstoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic and Drive BC says to expect up to 20-minute delays.
Heading toward Rogers Pass, there’s compact snow with slushy sections on Hwy. 1 from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.
In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers or wet flurries. The high is 3 C.
For up-to-date weather and road conditions, go to weather.gc.ca and DriveBC.ca.
