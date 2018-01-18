Winter driving conditions in effect around Revelstoke

Winter driving conditions are in effect around Revelstoke. (DriveBC Cams)

Drive BC reporting snow and slush on many highways

Winter driving conditions continue on the highways around Revelstoke.

Drive BC is reporting water pooling, slushy with slippery sections on Hwy. 1 from Revelstoke to Craigellachie and compact snow with slushy sections on Hwy. 23 from Shelter Bay to Revelstoke.

There is also bridge maintenance on Hwy. 1 about 22 km west of Revelstoke from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic and Drive BC says to expect up to 20-minute delays.

Heading toward Rogers Pass, there’s compact snow with slushy sections on Hwy. 1 from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

In Revelstoke today, Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers or wet flurries. The high is 3 C.

For up-to-date weather and road conditions, go to weather.gc.ca and DriveBC.ca.

