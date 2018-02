Winter driving conditions are in effect around Revelstoke. (DriveBC Cams)

Compact snow with slippery sections on most roads

Be aware of winter driving conditions on the highways today.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1 between Craigellachie and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

The same conditions are in play on Hwy. 23.

The high in Revelstoke today is -3 C. Environment Canada is forecasting between 5 and 10 cm of snow this morning, and another 5 cm this afternoon.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.