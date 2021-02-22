Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

It might be time to dust off the umbrella.

A frontal system laden with subtropical moisture is expected to hit the Revelstoke region this afternoon (Feb. 22), according to Environment Canada.

The agency said the storm will stretch from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along Highway 1. Freezing levels will hover around 1,200 metres (Revelstoke is at 480 metres) and up to 15 mm is expected by Tuesday. At higher elevations, 35 cm of snow is forecasted.

Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to weather. DriveBC advises caution.

Due to the new snow, mild temperatures and strong wind, avalanche conditions in the backcountry are high. Avalanche Canada advises outdoor recreationalists to avoid avalanche terrain.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?
Next story
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Just Posted

(File)
Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

One driver sustained life threatening injuries

Revelstoke Peer Support is hosting virtual peer support meetings every week. (Unsplash)
Healing in community: Peer support group expanding in Revelstoke

The virtual meetings are held once a week

The City of Revelstoke is seeking feedback to incorporate into the upcoming update to the Youth Action Plan. (File photo/ Stoke Youth Network)
Revelstoke Youth Advisory Committee seeking feedback for action plan update

The online survey results ask about past projects and future priorities

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

A citizen survey was conducted from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020. The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed its initial analysis of the survey. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during Canada Day celebrations in downtown Kelowna in 2018. (Contributed)
Manslaughter trial begins for two accused in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Nathan Truant, 28, and Noah Vaten, 22, are on trial for killing Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna in 2018

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Fundraiser for Winfield woman in ICU after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Help sought for Okanagan business hit by theft

Counselling clinic one of two victims in Feb. 11 crime, suspect being sought

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

https://www.investkelowna.com/
Kelowna area is the fastest growing in B.C.

The Kelowna CMA is also the fourth fastest growing in Canada

Most Read