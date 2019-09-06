RCMP say they are no longer looking for information from the public about a hit and run that left a Parksville man dead in the early hours of Aug. 24. ��� NEWS file photo

Woman, 78, attacked in violent incident in Penticton

A 78-year-old woman was taken to hospital

An elderly woman is recovering in the hospital after being violently attacked, according to the Penticton RCMP.

Mounties responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m. Friday, police said, in the 3300 block of Skaha Lake Road.

A 77-year-old man was arrested. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“The Penticton RCMP, including the General Investigative Section and Forensic Identification section, are investigating the matter at this time,” Sgt. Andrew Baylis.

“Investigators have determined there is no ongoing risk to the public. Further details may be available as the investigation progresses.”

