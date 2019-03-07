VIDEO: Woman found dead after Lower Mainland apartment fire

Crews were called to the blaze late Wednesday night on Countess Street

A woman has died in an Abbotsford apartment fire, the B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed.

Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners spokesperson, says a woman in her 60s died as a result of the fire. He added that the coroner’s investigation, which will determine the identity of the woman and how and where she died, is still in “very early stages.”

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews arrived to the 2400-block Countess Street blaze at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, and found two units of the three-storey building fully engulfed in flames.

A number of tenants were unable to exit their apartments after evacuating onto exterior balconies, the AFRS said in a news release Thursday morning.

Crews attempted to contain the fire while firefighters began ladder rescues from several balconies, joining the firefighting effort after escorting tenants to a safe gathering area.

When crews entered the building to fight the blaze from the inside, more tenants were found on the first and second floors and escorted to safety.

However, once the fire was under control, a secondary search found a woman in her 60s in her suite, and she was attended to by paramedics. However, she unfortunately died of her injuries a short time later.

“The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the Abbotsford Police Department extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the female who passed away in this fire,” AFRS said.

Fire crews were able to return multiple family pets from the building to owners, according to the news release, which noted extensive damage to the third floor of the building, with smoke and water damage to multiple units on the first and second floor.

Eight engines and 40 members attended the blaze, AFRS said, and other emergency services attended, including the Abbotsford Police Department, B.C. Ambulance Service, Emergency Social Services, Salvation Army volunteers, B.C. Hydro and FortisBC.

Fire crews remain on scene Thursday to monitor for and extinguish hot spots, while the APD major crime unit, AFRS and B.C. Coroners Service remain on scene to investigate.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious at this time.

Emergency services will be holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

