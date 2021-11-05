An RCMP officer surveys the area near Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm where Tyler Myers was found murdered in November 2008. (File photo)

Woman sentenced in 2008 Shuswap schoolyard murder granted day parole

Sentence in 2016 was for life in prison, no eligibility for parole for seven years

The Salmon Arm woman sentenced to life in prison in December 2016 for the schoolyard killing of her boyfriend has been granted day parole.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled on Oct. 22, 2021 that Monica Sikorski, now 30, be given a six-month term of day parole.

Her boyfriend at the time of the killing, Tyler Myers, 22, was found dead in the Bastion Elementary schoolyard in Salmon Arm on Nov. 21, 2008.

Court records outlined how Sikorski, then 17, lured the victim to the schoolyard, while a 16-year-old boy she was also romantically involved with was concealed in nearby trees with a rifle.

The victim was shot by the 16-year-old three times, the third with the encouragement of Sikorski.

Sikorski was not arrested until 2012, after she confessed to an undercover police officer during an extensive RCMP undercover operation.

The teenaged gunman can’t be named as he was sentenced as a youth. Sikorski, however, was sentenced as an adult, although she was 17 at the time of the killing.

Sikorski was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder, with no eligibility for parole for seven years.

The recent decision of the parole board to grant day parole listed a number of factors including: Sikorski having a high level of remorse for her actions and acknowledging the pain she has caused the family and friends of the victim; complying with the rules and regulations of the institution; being employed at the institution; completing her high school education as well as a post-secondary diploma in criminal and social justice, and earning certificates in dog training.

Release plans for Sikorski outlined in parole documents include living in a halfway house in the Central Interior.

Sikorski’s day parole comes with five conditions that include: immediately reporting all relationships and friendships with males to her parole supervisor; and no direct or indirect contact with the victim’s family unless required by the courts.

