(Black Press Media files)

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Police are warning people about the dangers of the ocean after a woman died at a popular beach on western Vancouver Island.

RCMP say officers were called Sunday morning about a woman in distress in the ocean near Long Beach in Tofino, B.C.

Bystanders got the 52-year-old out of the water and first aid was administered, but police say in a news release that she did not survive.

No details have been released about what the woman was doing in the water.

READ MORE: Woman who died in ocean accident near Tofino was in town for daughter’s wedding

RCMP say the ocean offers “many wonderful recreational opportunities” but waves and currents in the area can be unpredictable and people need to educate themselves about the risks.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Canadian Press

