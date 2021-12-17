Woodstoke to make comeback in 2022 thanks to funding

Though the main event was postponed, the Interior Forestry Museum hosted a “lite” version of Woodstoke in 2021. (Contributed-TJ Balon)

A community festival that supports and promotes local musicians, artists, and amenities will hope to make a big comeback in 2022 thanks in part to funding.

The BC Interior Forestry Museum has received $6,300 in grant funding as a contribution towards Woodstoke 2022, a celebration of the forests that surround Revelstoke.

The successful funding application came from The BC Festival Fair and Events Recovery Fund, which has given financial support to more than 680 events across the province.

Woodstoke was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was very limited in size in 2021 due to provincial restrictions on public gatherings.

According to Glenn Westrup, Woodstoke organizer, the event, scheduled to be held on Sept. 3, 2022, will be the biggest and best they’ve held to date.

Woodstoke is one of three Revelstoke events to have received funding from The BC Festival Fair and Events Recovery Fund, alongside the LUNA Festival and the TranSelkirks Run.

