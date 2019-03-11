Fernie Memorial Arena closed off during the winter. File photo Fernie Memorial Arena closed during winter following the deadly ammonia leak. File photo

WorkSafeBC yet to decide whether to take further action in Fernie gas leak tragedy

Agency had found City of Fernie and CIMCO Refrigeration violated workplace health and safety laws

Six months after releasing a scathing report into a fatal gas link at a Fernie arena, WorkSafeBC has yet to decide whether to take enforcement action against two employers found to have broken workplace health and safety laws.

Three workers were killed at the Fernie Memorial Arena on Oct. 17, 2017, when the aging curling rink chiller started leaking ammonia.

READ MORE: WorkSafeBC releases damning report into Fernie arena tragedy

WorkSafeBC released its report on the matter last summer, saying occupational health and safety systems did not mitigate risks to workers, that incident-response measures were not present, and that the manufacturing process of the chiller tubes fostered corrosion.

The report found the City of Fernie had made eight violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation, such as failing to conduct regular inspections to prevent unsafe working conditions and failing to develop and implement an exposure control plan for ammonia.

Toromont Industries Ltd. and its subsidiary, CIMCO Refrigeration, were also cited for failing to protect the health and safety of its workers, including allowing maintenance work to be performed prior to ensuring the effective mitigation and control of all hazards present.

READ MORE: City of Fernie responds to investigation report

At the time, WorkSafeBC said it was considering whether to impose penalties on the two employers. Not much has changed in six months.

“WorkSafeBC is currently considering the findings of the incident investigation report to determine appropriate enforcement action,” a spokesperson told Black Press Media.

According to the WorkSafeBC website, employers who commit health and safety violations may be fined. The amount of a penalty is based on the nature of the violation, a company’s history of violations, and the size of the company’s payroll.

The maximum Occupational Health and Safety Regulation penalty is $662,102.49.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims
Next story
Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Just Posted

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Okanagan Rail Trail moves closer to completion with farm issue being smoothed out

“We’re not going to start construction until we get ALC approval,” he said.

Stetski calls for no interest student loans

Letter requests interest on federal student loans to be eliminated in the 2019 budget

Extreme weather shelter proposed for Revelstoke

A space is needed to house people in need during our cold winters

Roads and weather for March 11

Conditions in the Revelstoke area today

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Okanagan city

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Shuswap owners would like cherished records taken with trailer returned, no questions asked

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

Penticton bylaw services assisted in removing the man who was causing a disturbance

Eight-lane pool identified as priority for new rec centre

Salmon Arm to pursue multi-use facility instead of performing arts space

Longest running Korean martial arts school is still going strong

R.J. Smith (middle right) and members of Kel-West Society of Martial Arts.

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

Most Read