A man is caught on camera reportedly stealing a van from Wicker Land (Wicker Land/Submitted)

Yellow work van stolen from Kelowna’s Wicker Land

A van containing a BBQ and a fire table was stolen early morning on June 21

A bright yellow work van was reportedly stolen from Wicker Land in Kelowna about 4:20 a.m.

Early on June 21, a video from the store’s security footage shows a man dressed in dark colours, wearing a baseball cap and a grey and red backpack, walk up to the van, allegedly break-in, hot-wire the vehicle and drive away.

The entire incident took only a few minutes, according to Kyle Geronazzo an employee at the outdoor furniture store.

“It looks like he was prepared,” said Geronazzo.

He said that the yellow GMC Savanna contained a fire table and Traeger BBQ.

The van’s license plate is PD5707 and has a broken rear window that has been taped up. There is also damage to the plastic trim on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Wicker Land reports that it has been subject to crime before after the van’s window was recently smashed.

A report has been filed with the RCMP.

To report suspicious activity, call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

