YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

For the second year in a row, Kelowna International Airport (YLW) surpassed two million passengers.

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144, 26,886 fewer passengers than in 2018.

Despite the 1.3 per cent decrease, YLW remains the 10th busiest airport in Canada.

Between 2016 and 2018, YLW experienced unprecedented growth, driven mainly by expanded air service and flight connectivity, population growth, and economic activity in the region.

To help meet the needs of continued growth in the region, the airport announced in December the next phase of its capital development program Soaring Beyond 2.5 Million Passengers.

“Exceeding two million passengers again this year is an incredible accomplishment for YLW,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director.

“We need to consider the future growth of YLW and our plan to expand the airport starting in spring 2020 is just one way we are working to meet the needs of the region now, and many years into the future.”

As part of the overall development, the airport plans to expand its terminal, an apron expansion to accommodate larger and a greater number of aircraft, upgrades to airside lighting and purchase essential airside equipment

Over the next 10 years, YLW anticipates a total investment of $293 million to expand and upgrade airport facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

This investment has no impact on tax dollars as it is funded through airport revenues and improvement fees.

