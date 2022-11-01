Young woman missing from Vernon

RCMP asking for public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old

Jaydene Norman-Walsh has been reported missing from Vernon. (Contributed)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a young Vernon woman.

Jaydene Norman-Walsh, 22, was last seen in Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 27 and family, friends, and police are continuing attempts to confirm her well-being.

She is five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs approximately 122 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Norman-Walsh please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

