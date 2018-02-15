Your Feb. 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BC Liberal Ben Stewart is returning to the B.C. Legislature as he has regained his seat, winning a byelection in Kelowna West, the seat held by former B.C. Premier Christy Clark.

A Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young daughters days before Christmas is scheduled for a brief court appearance this morning.

A recovery centre that faced some controversy in Penticton late last year is holding the grand opening of its first location in Coquitlam next week, with a Penticton opening planned in March.

A Falkland mama was given a very special Valentine’s Day gift this week when she was chosen to receive a free car.

Sharlene Neumann also received a special Valentine’s Day surprise from her husband Brian in the form of roses and a serenade by a Shuswap Barbershop quartet

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. High zero.

Tomorrow we’re looking at periods of snow ending in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C.

