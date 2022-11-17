Your guide to Revelstoke’s Welcome Week

Welcome Week helps newcomers and locals meet local businesses and the people who run them

Revelstoke’s Welcome Week starts next week to commence a new winter season in town.

Welcome Week runs from Nov. 25—Dec. 4 and is meant to help bridge the gap for newcomers to get involved with the community. With events around the town at various businesses, the initiative introduces people to key areas in town, and the people who operate them. Taking part in Welcome Week could also get attendees a big prize.

By attending all of the Welcome Week events and collecting tickets, attendees can be entered for a chance to win a day of heliskiing with Selkirk Tangiers.

The week starts with the Moonlight Madness on Friday, Nov. 25. Attendees are invited to head downtown, taking in the new moon and checking out local shops.

Saturday, Nov. 26, will have two options. The Grizzlies have a home game against Castlegar that starts at 7 p.m. If hockey isn’t to their taste, Welcome Weekers can head to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre to check out Mînowin.

Mînowin is described as “a new multimedia dance work that integrates narrative, movement, song, performance, and multimedia design, connecting to landscapes from contemporary perspectives of customary Indigenous dance forms,” as described in SeeRevelstoke.

Next up is the Chili Wax-a-thon on Nov. 27 at the Village Idiot Bar and Grill. The event runs from 1–6 p.m., hosted by the Revelstoke Snowboard Club. As the name suggests, it’s an opportunity for snowboarders to eat some chili and get a fresh coat of wax on before the season.

Also on the 27th, The Alchemy Studio will host an Acro Yoga Jam from 2–3 p.m. With the guidance of Felicia and Jamie at the studio, folks can try their hand at acro-yoga for free. Emails can be sent to rise@thealchemy.studio to book a spot.

Starting Nov. 28–Dec. 1, from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. folks can check out the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador Program, which helps people get up and running on all of the best local features for the winter to show visitors. Those working in tourism who complete the ambassador training can get discounts and benefits around town.

Balu Yoga and Wellness will host a Slow and Deep yoga class on Nov. 28 from 4:30–5:30 p.m. The event will be first come-first served.

Join Revelstoke’s weekly run club for a run after dark. Attendees can choose between a short 6–8 kilometre run or a longer 8–10 kilometre run. Afterwards, runners are invited to Rampus Beer Co. for an after-run refresher.

The Alchemy Studio will host several events on Nov. 29 — including a Rev Up Fitness class, Happy Hatha, and Sunset Yin. For times, check the SeeRevelstoke events page. Registration is free, but preregistration is mandatory, using the code: WELCOMEWEEK.

Parks Canada will also host Rogers Pass 101 on Nov. 29 from 12:00–12:30 p.m., which is a virtual introduction to some history of Rogers Pass, and outlines how the Winter Permit System works. Preregistration is required by emailing mrg-opinion@pc.gc.ca.

Balu Yoga and Wellness will host a free flow class on Nov. 29 from 12–1 p.m.

Nov. 30th offers a unique opportunity for those looking to get up-to-date on their Revy history. Cathy English, Revelstoke Museum and Archives, will present a Revelstoke History 101 presentation from 12–1 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Later in the day on Nov. 30, WorkBC will have a job and career resource fair from 3–5 p.m. The fair is an opportunity to meet local employers and learn about WorkBC’s role in helping people reach their career goals.

Avalanche Canada will also host an event on Nov. 30. From 5–9 p.m., local avalanche experts will give safety presentations at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

On Dec. 1, the Chamber of Commerce will host their Ambassador Tour, which includes a bus tour of Revelstoke, followed by a presentation by Cathy English, and one free drink at Chubby Funsters. Priority will be given to those who completed the ambassador training, but others can preregister by emailing ambassador@revelstokechamber.com.

Also on Dec. 1, Auxiliary Thrift Store will have a 50 per cent off sale on everything from 1–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m.

Dec. 2 will be the “For the Love of” film screening at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre, with four films playing. The event runs from 6–10 p.m. and tickets are available on the Event Brite page for $16.

While not officially affiliated with Welcome Week, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is set to open Saturday, Dec. 3, finishing off a week’s worth of events with a bang.

