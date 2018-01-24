Your Jan. 24 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 today and tonight.

Kelowna-based Flair Airlines has plans to change the aviation industry in this country—and they’re looking for support from the Okanagan to do it.

The Scotties aren’t just an opportunity to watch some great curling, they’re a chance to gain exposure for both the sport and host city Penticton.

Coldstream’s mayor would like to see a couple of issues addressed in the proposed Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park management planning process.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 70 per cent chance of snow or rain and a high of 3 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at mainly cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries late in the afternoon and a high of 3 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song
Next story
Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students. Faced with graduation,… Continue reading

Drive BC reports slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following snowfall last night, compact snow reported on roads around Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative has a new coordinator

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative is announcing the appointment of a new… Continue reading

Columbia Basin Trust approves $870,000 in environmental grants

Local projects will include an environmental education initiative and a bear aware program

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

Flair builds momentum

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Cara’s Keg acquisition latest move in restaurant industry consolidation

Cara Operations Ltd.’s deal to buy The Keg restaurants is the latest consolidation move in an industry dominated by three operators

Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

PM Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks, says Wilbur Ross

Vandals damage Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa

A vandal caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.

Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts

Stephanie Katelnikoff, 28, said most of her Facebook feed actually pertains to her charity work

All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Most Read