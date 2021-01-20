Esa Carriere, 23, was the victim of a 2018 Canada Day homicide. (File)

Youth sentenced in Kelowna Canada Day killing

Young woman pleaded guilty to lesser assault charge, sentenced to 15-month intensive support and supervision program

A young woman has been sentenced for her part in the stabbing death of Esa Carriere in downtown Kelowna on Canada Day 2018.

The woman, who cannot be named due to her being a minor at the time of the incident, is one of four people charged in relation to Carriere’s death.

The young woman was initially facing manslaughter charges but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault in November 2020. On Jan. 15, she was sentenced to a 15-month intensive support and supervision program with several conditions. The Crown stayed the woman’s manslaughter charge as sentencing concluded.

Noah Vaten, 22, and Nathan Truant, 28, are set to stand trial for manslaughter beginning Feb. 22 and another youth, who also can’t be named, is scheduled for a separate 12-day trial beginning March 29.

Carriere was stabbed to death at age 23 in the midst of the City of Kelowna’s annual Canada Day fireworks display on July 1, 2018. He had only recently moved to the city from Mississauga, Ont., earning a job working in the kitchen at Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on Bernard Avenue.

Most Read