Gordon Richard Holdener











Gordon Richard Holdener, passed away peacefully at Queen Victoria Hospital with his son by his side. Gordo, Dad, Bubba will be unforgettably forever missed. “Sunshine and Rainbows Always”.

There will be no formal service by Gord’s own request.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to Gord’s family by viewing his obituary at: brandonbowersfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Brandon Bowers Funeral Home, Revelstoke.

Brandon Bowers Funeral Home