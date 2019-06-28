Chef’s Fare: A family meal

A family meal is what happens when you work hard tiresome jobs with a close-knit group of people that are underpaid and undervalued (everyone?).

It is a way of simply saying thank you to your colleagues and showing them you appreciate them by putting in the time to feed them every day.

Every restaurant and cafe should be doing this as a team because it is the right way to treat those you are closest with. Not to mention access to wholesale food prices, no excuses.

This also should be the practice of everyone’s workplace week, showing gratitude this way is so fun. People you work with are never guaranteed perfect and sometimes relationships strain when you spend eight hours a day with somebody. Discussing food made with love and not labour or work can mend so many fences.

If you can take the time to cook, you must. The feeling of giving is so wonderful, especially when it is food, it shows you know somebody so intimately. Even if you do not cook and you order out or in, it presents an opportunity to acknowledge you have listened to your peer that hates fish, gluten, cilantro or goats cheese, the person that was keto last week and dukan today (some people eh). The gift of food is surely the oldest gift ever given and is a tradition that will never end.

Make lunch al desco a moment to remember every now and again and see staff last longer in your employ and remember happy workers are harder workers. Side note, they also steal less.

If you need a final reason please remember that if you keep your receipts this can also be a tax deduction for your business.

I shall not give a recipe for this topic but a set of guidelines to make your gift food so much more appropriate.

1) Get the best ingredients, don’t be cheap. (Don’t go crazy though, these are only colleagues after all.)

2) Think seesaw, If your main item is salty add a sweet. Soft add a crunch. Fatty add acidity.

3) Adornments, darling. Add colour, texture or fun in any way you can conceive, no wrong answers for this. Or let us cater for you. I will reward the person collecting the food as gifts beget gifts.

Josh White is head chef at Dose using the best techniques from ancient history to today, bringing you something new on a very familiar plate.

Previous story
A street by any other name

Just Posted

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Saturday night

Live music in Revelstoke following Summer Street Fest

Chef’s Fare: A family meal

A family meal is what happens when you work hard tiresome jobs… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 26

Revelstoke Wild West Fly-in June 28, 3 p.m. Canada Day long weekend,… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers today

High 19 degrees

Five Grizzlies moving up to play Junior A hockey next season

Coach said he is proud to see them move up

Okanagan hip hop artist NØX drops new single

Local talent teams up with Clayton Bellamy and Donny Anderson for Soundtrack

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

BREAKING: Washington man found guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Former coach sues West Kelowna Warriors owner

Geoff Grimwood was fired by the BCHL club in January

B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench deemed graffiti by city

A brightly-coloured bench in Kitsilano will soon be replaced with a generic one

Kamloops Mounties seek men who stole Porsche 911

The car was taken from a home in Rayleigh on the morning of June 26

Vernon family robbed of necklace that contains son’s ashes

“It is possible the thief does not know that the necklace contains something so important”

Downtown Kelowna stabbing victim in critical condition: RCMP

Photo from the scene about 11:45 p.m. Thursday night on Bernard.

Sicamous’ High Mountain Cannabis opens for business

Third private cannabis retailer in Shuswap to receive provincial licence

Most Read