Chef’s Fare: Preopening diaries vol. two

Josh White

Columnist

Opening the door you’re hit with the warm spices toasting. The last of falls fruits simmering away. Hazelnuts roasting gently in the oven.

We are overly wired from the new coffee machine.We must taste and taste again.

Sleepless nights for everyone at the moment.

Refurbishing old equipment has become the norm. Chisels and scrapers to hand finding that illustrious silver sheen!

Balancing that with the runs to the thrifty to drop off equipment unfathomable to its prior use, we need a lot yet still very little to those who have trodden before us.

The schedule is taking shape, we lose another potential chef to become the sous elsewhere in town. We make moves and shifts and promote and hope. The lack of lodges opening this year gives us a much better market for winter cooks, town is lucky for 2020.

Today we are to test benny. Bacon and eggs from Terra Firma. Butter from Grassroots. Muffins from flour milled in Enderby mixed shaped and baked in multiple batches for testing by Jodi.

Tomorrow we butcher many a chicken to test our adobo marinade, skewers at the ready. Our hyper local nose to tail provides an advantage, necks, feet and frames for the finest stocks, soups and sauces. Oysters and thighs for skewers. Breasts for sarnies. Wings for later!

Deliveries from the farm arrive daily, this is the last of… well pretty much everything. Seeds are ordered for greenhouse testing this winter, many an unknown awaits.

Sweet or savoury pancakes may hit the menu, especially if it allows me to keep a beer or two in the walk-in.

Beer Batter pancakes

2 cup Flour

2 tsp Baking powder

1 tbsp sugar

some salt

16oz local beer of choice

2 tbsp oil

whisk, rest 10, fry

It’s a pancake eh, do what you do.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

ColumnFood