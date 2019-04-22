Chef’s Fare: The best fast food takes the longest

Josh White

Special to the Review

The idea of writing about quick meals was suggested to me and it was a tussle and struggle to figure out what people want and what they are able to achieve.

When I want food quickly I do not want to think, I do not want to consult a cookbook or an article.

I won’t be peeling, washing or cutting anything if I can help it. I will, however, slice my own bread.

So what to do? I believe we should look to the slow and tedious from days past to enrich our days present and future.

If we must prepare we should do so on a grandiose scale. If we are to roast a beast it should be a large one.

If we are to boil an egg, boil two. And here’s hoping if we get the urge to pickle something, we buy out the whole basket of veggies (and tackle the thrifty for jars while we are at it).

Preserves and pickles are the heart of any quick meal and a cupboard, pantry or fridge well stocked should inspire a shoulder slouching softness that will melt your dining stresses away.

Foresight is not even required as we have an abundance of jarred and canned things here in town that offer an array of the most fabulous and exotic.

Take a large slice of bread or leftover salad or why not even smash an old frozen pie crust from the freezer and bake that as your base (it is only 10 minutes on a high heat).

Throw previously roasted veg from any previous culinary encounter into a warm pan, this is truly the easiest thing to cook in bulk so we really should.

Or for ‘the meaters,’ warm thin slices or lazily torn shreds of meat, possibly even home-cured into a the pan in the same way as before.

Whilst this heats, drape pickles over your chosen easy base.

Then the cheffy touch—add the liquid from your pickles and preserves to your pan of veg and or meat for the best and brightest sauce.

Warm unctuous jams melting with rich roasted or cured flavours.

Spikes of acidity from anything pickled and a hearty base of something wonderfully familiar will give you a dish in less than 15 that is better than most professional menus (hardly a dish to wash, too).

And please, someone, treat yourself to a jar of baby octopus and a nice truffle oil, toss over a pasta that takes just five minutes to boil.

Are you eating better pasta in Revelstoke than those in Rome? I believe you are, good for you.

Lemon oil for easy dressings

Some lemon

Some oil

Peel the lemon gently (minimal white please) and pop the skins into the oil.

Leave for a while and then finally remember it in a few months and enjoy.

Josh White has been in many an entertaining kitchen while feeding some fabulous people with the finest foods. A life spent in the basement of wondrous locations provokes enchanting episodes. Head chef at Dose using the best techniques from ancient history to today, bringing you something new on a very familiar plate. If you need any recipes or advice let him know and he will be happy to help.