Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

When hot water on demand (or tankless hot water) hit the system, we thought it would be the answer for everyone and save energy and money.

It hasn’t quite turned out that way, partly because water heaters with tanks have become much more energy efficient. Should you have a tankless system? That’s not an easy question to ask, but a picture is worth a thousand words.

Missed last week’s column?

Dyer: I left my heart in the desert

About Kristy Dyer:

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley clean energy firms before moving (happily!) to sunny Penticton. Comments to Kristy.Dyer+BP@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Measures needed for agricultural sector

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke invites Dr. Bonnie Henry to visit this summer

B.C.’s top doctor considering allowing non-essential travel in weeks ahead

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Students describe life in Revelstoke through poetry

One poet asks: Is Revelstoke in the middle of nowhere or is it on a mountain somewhere?

MP Morrison demands Liberals recall Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian not satisfied with plan for summer committee meetings

Revelstoke tree planters raise funds for food bank

Planting season started in May

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization

“Racism, discrimination, intolerance – this negative mindset … has no place in Canadian society.”

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read