EDITORIAL: Accommodating Okanagan fruit pickers

Campsite for agricultural workers to open in Summerland

Seasonal farm workers have long played an important role in the fruit industry in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

But now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, extra measures have been needed for these farm workers.

This year, the municipality of Summerland has set up a campsite for seasonal workers, at the Peach Orchard Municipal Campground.

The campsite, for up to 50 workers, will operate from July 8 to 31.

It is funded by the province’s ministry of agriculture, without requiring funding from the municipality.

READ ALSO: Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

READ ALSO: Summerland Rodeo Grounds proposed as site to house temporary agricultural workers

This COVID-safe campsite is needed as seasonal workers are in the area for the cherry harvest.

Providing a campsite during this period can help to reduce the risk of this pandemic.

As the harvest continues, many of the temporary workers will relocate to campsites at private farms.

The campsite location was not the only one considered by the municipality.

In June, rodeo grounds in Summerland had also been suggested as a place to house temporary agricultural workers.

However, the municipality received numerous letters opposing that location, citing costs, risks, water and sewage concerns and other issues.

The discussions surrounding this campsite have also gained some attention for the needs of agricultural workers in Summerland and the rest of the region.

Fruit growing is an important part of the economy of the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Temporary farm workers from other parts of Canada play an important part in this industry.

Without fruit pickers, the industry simply could not continue.

While the extra COVID-19 precautions will not be needed permanently, it remains important to ensure fruit pickers who come to this area have places to stay while they are working for an important industry in our region.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
LETTER: Customer service builds strong support

Just Posted

VIDEO: Teaching the next generation of skaters in Revelstoke

‘There’s very few sports out there where adults and children can play together’ says Adrian Giacca

Revelstoke’s City Hall wrapped in plastic

Revelstoke’s City Hall is wrapped in plastic for the time being. The… Continue reading

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

‘We’re more than just a space. We’re a community’

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

EDITORIAL: Accommodating Okanagan fruit pickers

Campsite for agricultural workers to open in Summerland

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Most Read