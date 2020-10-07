On Oct. 24, British Columbians will hire the people to represent them in the B.C. legislature. (File photo)

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

In just a few weeks, British Columbia voters will elect the members of the next provincial government.

The 87 elected members will be charged with making decisions affecting the direction of the province.

Managing the province is no easy task.

British Columbia has a population of more than five million and our provincial budget tops $60 billion a year.

Decisions need to be made thoughtfully and carefully, by the best people we can find, in order to meet the present and future needs of our population.

This is not an easy task at the best of times, and now, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid crisis, there are some important issues which must be considered.

During the election campaign, the various candidates and party leaders are campaigning, answering questions and appearing in candidate and leadership debates.

And we in the public are taking the time to evaluate them as we decide who to support.

This is, after all, a hiring process.

Those who are seeking public office must be seen as candidates for an important job.

Determining which candidate to elect should be treated as if members of the voting public were hiring a job applicant.

This means examining skills, credentials and qualifications for the position.

While it is important to have someone who is friendly and approachable, the most important component must be the ability to do the work required.

And while a candidate’s party affiliations can give an indication of how decisions will be made, a good representative will put the needs of the riding and the needs of the province first.

And after the votes have been counted, those who are elected must be seen as employees of the voting public.

Governing our province is an important job, and those making the decisions affecting us must be held to a high standard.

— Black Press

EditorialsElection 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Life with cerebral palsy full of triumph and tribulations

Just Posted

City taking first steps to addressing short term rental woes

Revelstoke city staff are asking for direction from council on how to engage with the public

New Revelstoke afterschool care group launches

The non-profit society has space for up to 24 students

Revelstokian honoured by forest industry with lifetime award

Mark Feldinger recently received a FPAC Lifetime Achievement Award

First Grizzlies game coming up Nov. 14

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

Revelstoke firefighters smother dryer fire

Fire Rescue Services responded to a house fire in Revelstoke Oct. 5

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

Most Read