Grade 12 students at Revelstoke Secondary School presented their graduation plans to a group of community members during grad transitions. (Google Maps)

EDITORIAL: Bright future for RSS grads

The future looks bright for Revelstoke Secondary School students.

Faced with graduation, students in B.C. are required to complete a “Grad Transition Presentation.” They put together a plan for post-high school life, including work or volunteer experience, healthy lifestyles, a resume and cover letter, future goals and financial planning.

Last week, I joined a crew of local volunteers to sit on panels and listen to a few of the grads present.

In an upstairs classroom, my panel waited on our first student. A little jittery at first, they soon eased into the presentation, highlighting their skills and development and their plans – A and B – for life after RSS.

In between presentations, vice-principal Jodi Wallach gathers our comments on a sheet of paper.

She says a few of the students have been sick with nerves ahead of their presentation.

I remember when I was preparing for graduation in Alberta, the idea of planning my “adult” life was slightly frightening. The idea of presenting my could-be plans to a group of community members would have me frozen in place.

The six-year graduation rates in B.C. were released this month. The rate is going up. Locally, in 2015/16, there was a 92 per cent success rate in the six-year completion rate.

After listening to a few of the students present, I’m excited for their plans for after school.

Revelstoke’s 2018 graduating class is an inspiring group. I can’t wait to see where they go next.

 

