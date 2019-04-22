EDITORIAL: Time to end a pipeline feud

B.C. would not be the only one to lose if Jason Kenney makes good on his promise to turn off the tap

As Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party has won the provincial election in Alberta, British Columbians wondering if the newly premier will not make good on his promises to “cut off the taps” and end oil exports to B.C.

Alberta’s promise is a way to punish British Columbians for their opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

This action would not be the first time the the two provinces have been at odds over the pipeline.

A year ago, the Alberta government had introduced legislation to give that province’s energy minister the power to restrict the amount of oil and gas leaving the province.

READ ALSO: B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

READ ALSO: B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

This move, which could have restricted the amount of Alberta oil coming to British Columbia, would have had some far-reaching consequences for B.C.

However, British Columbia would not be the only one to lose if Kenney makes good on his promises to stop oil exports to this province.

The promise may have helped his election campaign, but if carried out, it would prove destructive.

By shutting or even slowing the flow of oil from Alberta to B.C., Kenney’s actions would show the world Canada is a troubled country, a country riddled with internal strife and quarrels.

This image will not give international investors much confidence if they are interested in doing business in Canada or with Canadian firms.

When interprovincial disagreements escalate to the level of the Alberta-B.C. dispute, Canada appears to be a house divided. And a house divided against itself cannot stand.

No matter how upset anyone may be about the ongoing Trans Mountain pipeline dispute, the matter is something to be resolved internally, in a calm, reasoned manner.

Escalating the dispute only serves to embarrass the country. This is not the face we want to show the world.

