Face masks and other COVID-19 protocols have become standard as the pandemic continues. (Pixabay)

EDITORIAL: Understanding the latest COVID-19 statistics

A minute of silence for each British Columbian who has died from COVID-19 would last for 25 hours

British Columbia’s COVID-19 numbers are showing a disturbing upward trend, and the number of new daily cases is cause for alarm.

On April 8, 1,293 new cases were reported, and on April 9, another 1,262. These numbers came as a shock, as they are considerably higher than any previous statistics we have witnessed in this province.

However, numbers can seem abstract, even when they show a concerning trend. Consider what the province’s COVID-19 statistics look like in this region.

The 7,582 new cases of COVID-19 reported during the week of April 3 to April 9 is around the same as the population of Revelstoke.

READ ALSO: 105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Since the pandemic began, more than 110,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in British Columbia – almost as many people as the entire population of the city of Kelowna. Or to put it in different terms, imagine a line of 110,000 people, spaced two metres apart, extending from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm.

There are nearly 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. That’s more than the number of people who live in Armstrong and Enderby combined.

British Columbia’s death toll from this pandemic has been tragic, with more than 1,500 deaths recorded – roughly the same as the population of the community of Keremeos.

If one were to have a minute of silence in memory of each British Columbian who has died from COVID-19, the silence would last for 25 hours.

However, the numbers do not tell the full story, even when they are put into terms we can understand in our region. Many of us have at least one family member, friend or acquaintance who has been directly affected as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Others have family or friends who are at risk of contracting this virus.

For their sake, and for the sake of those who now have COVID-19, it is important for all of us to take measures to slow the spread of the virus. Wearing face masks, washing hands and respecting the restrictions on gatherings can all make a difference.

And all of us are affected.

– Black Press

