Growls and Hugs for June 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not be publishing foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions.

All submissions will be published anonymously.

Sweeping

Very pleased in Arrow Heights to see the street sweeper around at random times of the year other than our post-snow gravel pick up. On the topic of city workers I want to thank city crews for a great job last winter plowing snow; it was a challenging winter!

Washers

Big fresh hugs to the Mckee boys for letting me use BOTH of their new pressure washers. Things are really squeaky clean now.

Pool

A pool full of hugs to my favourite pool boy Chris! My yard and pool have never looked so good.

Party

A room full of hugs to all the people who came to the Review Meet and Greet. It was a blast. It’s the readers and advertisers who make the paper what it is.

See you soon

Hey Revelstoke, love your town. I have stopped and stayed many, many times over the years. I have always found you all to be pleasant, warm and welcoming. May see you later in the summer. Cheers!

Outage

Electric locks seem like the perfect solution until the power is out and there is no early morning access to the office.

Rain

All of this rain is good to keep the fire bans at bay, but not good for visiting family who are all staying in a place that is smaller than the average hotel room!

Ball

Cheers to a delightful ballgame in the rain last week. Not even the rain can dampen the spirits of a true slo-pitch player!

Previous story
COLUMN: Don’t judge a man by his limbs

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s 2017 CARIP report highlights climate action in city

Despite variance from year to year, there has been a steady reduction… Continue reading

Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

Illegal activity hurt Vancouver real estate, spurred on crime on region’s streets

Growls and Hugs for June 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Do you know what to bring to AdventureSmart?

AdventureSmart is encouraging Revelstokians to “get informed and go outdoors” this summer.… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for June 27

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

R.J. Barrett emerges on Canada’s senior squad

Canada hosts the Dominican Republic on Friday in Toronto, then the U.S. Virgin Islands Monday in Ottawa.

Brazil and Switzerland advance at World Cup

Brazil ultimately topped a group the five-time World Cup winner was expected to win, sending Serbia and Costa Rica home

Chronic disease no obstacle for B.C. ultra-cyclist heading across Canada

Cross-Canada ride raises funds for Crohn’s disease

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

Jury acquits Ontario homeowner in fatal shooting of unarmed Indigenous man

Peter Khill, 28, admitted he shot Jon Styres but said he fired in self-defence, believing Styres was about to shoot him.

Police ID body found in Atlanta Braves ballpark cooler

Police in suburban Atlanta say a body found inside a beer cooler belongs to a Minnesota man.

Court blocks bid for injunction to halt Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Judge dismisses request to put Alberta gay-straight alliance law on hold

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Most Read