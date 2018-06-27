Growls and Hugs for June 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bear hug!

Sweeping

Very pleased in Arrow Heights to see the street sweeper around at random times of the year other than our post-snow gravel pick up. On the topic of city workers I want to thank city crews for a great job last winter plowing snow; it was a challenging winter!

Washers

Big fresh hugs to the Mckee boys for letting me use BOTH of their new pressure washers. Things are really squeaky clean now.

Pool

A pool full of hugs to my favourite pool boy Chris! My yard and pool have never looked so good.

Party

A room full of hugs to all the people who came to the Review Meet and Greet. It was a blast. It’s the readers and advertisers who make the paper what it is.

See you soon

Hey Revelstoke, love your town. I have stopped and stayed many, many times over the years. I have always found you all to be pleasant, warm and welcoming. May see you later in the summer. Cheers!

Outage

Electric locks seem like the perfect solution until the power is out and there is no early morning access to the office.

Rain

All of this rain is good to keep the fire bans at bay, but not good for visiting family who are all staying in a place that is smaller than the average hotel room!

Ball

Cheers to a delightful ballgame in the rain last week. Not even the rain can dampen the spirits of a true slo-pitch player!