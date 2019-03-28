Growls and Hugs for March 27

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you smile today and you want to give them a bearhug! Send your rants and raves, peeves or thank yous, of 150 words or less to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com Submitting something to the Review does not guarantee that it will be published. We reserve the right to edit for length, spelling and grammar. We will not publish foul language, defamatory or mean spirited submissions. All submissions will be published anonymously unless author notes otherwise.

Noise pollution

To all locals and visitors, how about disabling the “Honk when you lock” function on your car key fob. Walking around the downtown these days, car horns are needlessly going off quite often. Much more than in the recent past. Plain and simple, it is annoying noise pollution that has got to stop. Horns were designed as warning devices, and were not designed as features to announce to the general public when you are home, or are securing your vehicle. How about just locking the car doors with the lock buttons situated on the inside of the doors. What a concept!

Frozen pipes

A big hug to the city workers who so tirelessly worked to get our water back on after our pipes froze. Thank you, thank you, thank you—Revelstoke Hospital Auxiliary Society Thrift Store

Cleaning up

Round of applause to those property owners who are taking the time to clean up the sidewalks. Amazing how much dirt piles up when the snow melts. Good on you for all of that sweeping!

Flats

Hugs to friends who know the good places to go to get down to the river flats. It’s a completely difference sandy, muddy world down there. What a beautiful and diverse place we live in.

Spring

Not only are the crocuses coming up, but the indoor plants are loving the sunshine as well. Cheers to my succulents that I thought had died in the winter but they are making a come back!

Patios

Cheers to the businesses who are already opening their patios so we can all enjoy more sunshine.

Fruit trees

Now is the season to prune! Cheers to everyone who is taking care of their fruit trees. Let’s keep the bears where they belong this summer/fall—out of the city.

Growls and Hugs for March 27

