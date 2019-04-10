Jocelyn’s Jottings: Drawing inspiration from Revelstoke

Dear Revelstoke,

I am feeling inspired lately and it is because of you. In the last two weeks, several upcoming community events have been brought to my attention and I am excited to make plans and participate, as well as do stories about each of them.

The first is Revelstoke’s upcoming 120th-anniversary celebration. The city is hosting an event, which will be fun to get involved with, but Liam and I have project ideas of our own as well. There is so much history, inspiration and wonderful people to celebrate. Anniversaries are a great time to take a minute and look at how much has changed, acknowledge the people that came before us and build hope for an even better future.

Tackling a big project like that also gives us some room for creativity.

Have some story ideas? Willing to share? Let us know we are more than willing to publish pieces or collaborate on projects.

Another upcoming event that has got my imagination dancing is the Trashion Show. I have access to a lot of recycled materials, why not have some fun with them?

Even if you aren’t participating in this event I encourage you to take a minute and think about what in your garbage or recycling could be used to make fashion. I only just started thinking about it this morning and it is changing the way I look at everything.

I literally just pulled some tape off of the back of a poster that was headed for the recycle to save for the project and then decided to keep the poster because it is pink and I might want to add some pink to the project.

Try it. It’s fun!

Another upcoming community event that has got me thinking is the Canada Day parade.

I haven’t seen any registration announcements yet, but you can never be too early with float brainstorming. For me, the longer I have to brainstorm, the more developed and detailed the plan becomes.

And of course, there is LUNA. It might be in September but I’ve been making plans for this year’s project since crawling into bed after last years festival.

Art is such an inspiring thing to embrace. There is endless potential and less rules and so much more room for nonsense than in my day to day job.

These opportunities are inspiring, yes, but even more so is how the community embraces these opportunities. I’ve lived in a few small towns, but nowhere was as passionate about local food or environmentalism as Revelstoke.

It makes me want to participate, it makes me want to be better.

So thank you Revelstoke, just living here is making me a better person.

