Jocelyn’s Jottings: Some twinkle lights in the dark

At the moment, it feels like there are never-ending disasters.

Flooding, fiery car crashes, empty grocery shelves, a new variant of concern, too much snow…on and on it goes.

Turning on the news, working in the news, going outside – it can all feel overwhelming.

So, let’s take a minute to appreciate the little things and remember: it’s not all bad.

If you haven’t already, take a walk through Grizzly Plaza after dark, especially if it is snowing. The newly lit trees are really quite magical.

All of the coffee shops have seasonal drinks right now! A minty marshmallow in my mocha gives me a whole new outlook on life.

The Christmas Light Tour Map will be live on Dec. 11! To have your address included on the map submit your street address, email and phone number to revelstokecommunityspirit@gmail.com. Personally, I am very much looking forward to that drive around town to see the lights.

The resort is open and keeping a close eye on your safety.

We are so lucky to live here, we don’t have to worry about getting home after a weekend of playing in our own back yard.

I am grateful to not be on the highway when I hear about an accident or if it is closed for avalanche control.

The Grizzlies are doing amazing so far this season! And the vibe at the arena during home games is exhilarating.

If you are feeling dreary and stuck at home, I highly recommend heading to The Forum.

In case you missed it, last week Community Futures announced the winners of the Spirit of Revelstoke Awards.

Take a look at the list. Do you know anyone? We live in a wonderful community where so many people are willing to give their time to make it even better.

Despite the weather, I have been making time to hit the greenbelt with friends.

We just cinch our hoods and drink hot tea when we get home.

At a time when it’s cold, dark and many people I know are feeling a little bit down, I am grateful for that little bit of extra effort on my part and on my friend’s part.

The holiday markets this time of year are also a great opportunity to get out of the house. I love seeing people somewhere I don’t normally, did you know Cathy English sells her knitted creations? On a larger scale, even with all of the sad news and disasters, there are still stories of people helping each other, of resilience and of hope.

I hope we can all take a minute to find that flicker of light, even when everything seems dark.

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OpinionRevelstoke