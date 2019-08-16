Jocelyn’s Jottings: The comings and goings of friends

Revelstoke is a place of people coming and going.

Whether it be tourists, long-time residents who can no longer afford to live here or seasonal workers who stay until the end of their visas, it is a transient town.

It can be hard to build yourself a community or circle of friends.

It can be hard to open yourself up to new relationships when you know the person is just going to leave, but I’m learning that sometimes you find forever friends in the people that only stay for a few months.

Last year, when I had been in town less than a month and knew no one outside of the office, I went to a long-table dinner at Dose.

It was hard to commit to an event like that by myself, but I went and it was there that I made my first friend. And discovered a love for strawberry rhubarb sherbet (I think that’s what it was?).

Through that friend I have made other friends including a dog-walking buddy and an entire slo-pitch team.

Sports, especially social sports like slo-pitch, are a great way to meet people in this transient town of ours.

Though she only played a few times last summer, I made a really good friend who returned home to Sweden this spring.

It was a sad goodbye but our adventures by the lake and out in the town made our friendship, as short as it was face-to-face, worth it. (And I have a buddy I can visit in Sweden now.)

The same team played together this summer and we had our last game of the season on Thursday. In some ways, even if we have a team again next year, it won’t be the same as our captain’s visa is running out and he is headed home.

In a way, all the people coming in and out of my life makes it all the more special.

I feel like the summers and the ball teams and the nights out with friends would all meld together if there weren’t a continuous cycle or new people making each adventure unique.

So instead of shying away from those who are only here for a short amount of time, to avoid the inevitable feeling of loss when they leave, I’m trying to take every friend opportunity that I can.

I’m not saying I will cut out my other friends, but really, when they are all at home with their partners or at work, or busy with other life things, I should really be out making new friends, even if they are only here for a few days.

And also, cheers to my ball team. Thanks for a great season and I will see you around, whether it be in town or somewhere else.

