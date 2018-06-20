Jocelyn’s Jottings: Workplace burnout

Have you ever experienced workplace burnout?

That awkward moment when, despite liking or even loving your job you just don’t want to be there anymore?

Or maybe you’ve been exhausted, overly cynical or preoccupied with work when you’re not at work.

There are other symptoms as well and in the end it can be bad for your career and your health.

According to the few articles I have read, stress and burnout are directly related.

So it makes sense that I have been feeling burned out. I know it has only been a month and a half, but add to that the stress of moving, of working with all new staff, of not having any friends and of trying to live up to expectations, I was just exhausted.

Luckily the remedy for workplace burnout is to relax, unplug and have some fun! A Calgary trip to visit friends was just what I needed.

But I don’t envy the people who work all day, only to go home and raise a family. When is there time to relax and unplug?

Other remedies for workplace burnout include getting enough sleep, being organized and cultivating a rich non-work life.

Sounds easy right? Ha, right.

There are two things to remember with burnout, first, it can be hard to label. Sometimes I feel like I am in the wrong profession, or I work even longer hours because I am less productive during those hours, or I start doubting that I am good at my job at all.

And it spirals from there. The more I work, the more stressed I am, the more burned out I am. It is a scary cycle.

The other thing to remember is to adjust your expectations of yourself accordingly.

It doesn’t help anyone if I burn myself out, take three days to recuperate and then do the same thing all over again. It isn’t sustainable.

Work life balance is key. But sometimes it is hard to remember to work so that we can play.

It doesn’t help that we live in a society that celebrates working extra hours. I have heard it over and over, the employee that stays late is the hero, when in my mind it should be the ones that make sure they leave on time every day that should be celebrated.

Balancing work and play is the best way to increase productivity, which is good for everyone. My brainpower slowly goes downhill after working for six hours. Eight hours into a shift I am completely drained. How productive am I really if I stay longer?

Don’t get me wrong, stress isn’t the only cause of burnout. According to another article people burn out more easily if they aren’t in the right job, if expectations are unclear, if the workplace dynamics are dysfunctional and if employer and employee values differ.

In some cases burnout can be managed, in other cases it might be time to look for a different job.

How do you balance work and life? I’m in planning mode right now to better manage mine, it is going to start with making sure I only work eight hours a day and petting more dogs.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Multi-Media Marketing with Myles-the new guy at the Revelstoke Review
Next story
Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles cont.

Just Posted

Human caused fire knocked down in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A fire broke out on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke yesterday… Continue reading

Longtime Revelstoke firefighter Roger Echlin takes over as chief

Revelstoke’s new fire chief Roger Echlin says rising through the ranks was… Continue reading

Jocelyn’s Jottings: Workplace burnout

Have you ever experienced workplace burnout? That awkward moment when, despite liking… Continue reading

Revelstoke Museum and Archives to host special presentation on Sinixt Nation

As part of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Revelstoke Museum and Archives… Continue reading

Listen to classical with your libary card

Stream classical music now with your Okanagan Regional Library account with the… Continue reading

BreakOut West to bring Kelowna to its feet

BreakOut West is expected to have a significant economic impact

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

Wineology: Bubbles, Bubbles, Bubbles cont.

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s new bi-weekly column

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Most Read