LETTER: Campaign supports Don Cherry, veterans with mental health issues

Dear Editor:

I understand there is turmoil reference the firing of Don Cherry. I wanted to write in and say my piece.

I believe Don is a true Canadian. I understand that he sometimes goes overboard with what he says but he definitely is someone that a lot of Canadians adore.

He has done so much for Canadian junior and minor hockey awareness.

It is too bad that he was removed from Sportsnet and now he has decided to step down from coaching the CHL/NHL Prospects game with Bobby Orr.

I understand his reasoning for this as he wants to put the focus on the young kids coming up, not him.

As a veteran, I know firsthand what he has done for us. He is a good person with a big heart and supports the military here in Canada and overseas.

He is truly a patriot.

Please support Don and veterans with mental health issues by purchasing one of these pins. The pin is $5 and will be shipped throughout Canada for free.

For every pin sold, $1 goes to support veterans with mental health issues.

The pin also shows Canadians that we cared about Don and what he has done for Canada.

I understand not everyone shares this opinion and that is fine, but for those who do please take the time to support him. Information can be obtained by emailing Doug at hockeysteppingstones@gmail.com.

Doug Oggelsby

Peachland

