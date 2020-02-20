Letter: Dear Revelstoke City Council, say NO to highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

Dear Editor,

City council may have seen or heard the news that the Central Alberta Economic Partnership is proposing a highway be built across Howse Pass connecting Alberta Highway 11 at Saskatchewan River Crossing to B.C. Highway 1 just west of Golden. I heard on CBC radio this morning that they will be seeking support for this proposal from communities in B.C.

If this highway was built, the most significant impact for Revelstoke would be an increase in traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway. I’m sure you would agree that any increase in the already horrendous toll of death and injury in accidents on the Trans-Canada is most undesirable. I’m also sure you would agree that any increase in highway closures and any increase in the traffic that Revelstoke has to deal with during those closures would not be good for Revelstoke.

I hope that council will offer absolutely no support for this proposal until the entirety of the Trans-Canada from Golden to Kamloops has been 4 laned. Given the current state of the Trans-Canada around Revelstoke, I would prefer that council actively opposed this proposal.

Nicholas Thomas

Revelstoke

